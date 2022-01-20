Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF remained flat at $$45.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

