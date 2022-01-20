Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $318.08

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $262.06. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,915. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

