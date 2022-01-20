Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $13.33

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

