Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for John Wood Group (WG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of John Wood Group (LON: WG) recently:

1/14/2022 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – John Wood Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – John Wood Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 330 ($4.50). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 231.10 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get John Wood Group PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,428.65). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11). Insiders acquired a total of 29,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,388 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.