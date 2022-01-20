Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for John Wood Group (WG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of John Wood Group (LON: WG) recently:
- 1/14/2022 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – John Wood Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – John Wood Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 330 ($4.50). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.68) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 231.10 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,428.65). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11). Insiders acquired a total of 29,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,388 over the last three months.
