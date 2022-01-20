Analyzing EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

54.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40% Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.91% -1.92% -0.78%

Risk and Volatility

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 9 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 14 0 2.82

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $53.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $42.94, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -152.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.42 $914.63 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.38 -$130.00 million ($0.80) -41.26

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.