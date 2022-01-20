Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Anaplan worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.