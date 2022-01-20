Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

