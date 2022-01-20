AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.