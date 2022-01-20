Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.69. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $581.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
