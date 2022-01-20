Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.69. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $581.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

