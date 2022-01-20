Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 3,225,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 251,363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 209,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

