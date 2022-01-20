Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -116.52.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

