Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

