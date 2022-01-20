Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.