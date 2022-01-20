AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.53

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.53 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.50 and a beta of 1.02.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.