Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,835 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $478,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

