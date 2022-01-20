Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

