Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

