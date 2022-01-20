Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

APVO opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.