ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.