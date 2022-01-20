Argus Lowers Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

