Argus Lowers Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
NYSE ORAN opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
