Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,206 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $38,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

