Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artis REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$97.66 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

