Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.41% of BlackLine worth $304,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

