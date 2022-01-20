Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 222,475 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,475 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.77% of New York Times worth $229,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYT opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

