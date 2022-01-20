Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 488,554 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,554 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $121,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

