Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $203.62 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,832,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

