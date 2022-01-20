Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,638 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Asensus Surgical worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Asensus Surgical by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 438,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Asensus Surgical by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 803,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

