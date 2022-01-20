ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Update

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 145,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,451. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

