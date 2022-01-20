ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $81.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.58) to GBX 3,040 ($41.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,742.50.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

