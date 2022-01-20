Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 27.1% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

