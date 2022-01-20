Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Associated Banc stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 1,459,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
