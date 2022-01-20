Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.16) to GBX 2,470 ($33.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.39).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,131 ($29.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.13. The stock has a market cap of £16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,090,500.31). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($26.05), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($622,450.17).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

