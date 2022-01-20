Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading Down 1.5%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

