AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,363,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

