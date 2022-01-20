AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.44) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($143.27) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($124.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £110 ($150.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($143.27) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($132.00).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,793.64 ($119.98) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,502.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,588.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

