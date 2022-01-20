AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 405.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,633. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

