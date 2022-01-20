Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.20. Astronics shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,703 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

