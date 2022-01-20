Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $1.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,152. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

