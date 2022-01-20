Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $1.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,152. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.