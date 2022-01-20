Athos Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $882.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

