Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2,090.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

ATO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,979. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

