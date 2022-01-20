Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €35.50

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Atos has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

