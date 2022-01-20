AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.28 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.