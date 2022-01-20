Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

