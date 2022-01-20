Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,623. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

