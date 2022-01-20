Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.31 ($91.26).

Aurubis stock opened at €101.50 ($115.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of €91.82 ($104.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.21.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

