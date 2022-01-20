AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $266.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Shares of AVB opened at $245.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $257.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.55.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

