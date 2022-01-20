AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of AVPT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

