Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.