Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.
In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
