Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 40,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

