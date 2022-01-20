AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after buying an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

